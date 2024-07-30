Breaking: GESCO SE Unveils H1/2024 Results & Updated 2024 Forecast
GESCO SE's preliminary H1/2024 figures reveal a sharp decline in sales and earnings, reflecting economic challenges in Germany and Europe. The company has revised its 2024 forecast and implemented measures to boost future performance.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Preliminary and unaudited figures show GESCO SE's Group sales for H1/2024 at around EUR 252.8 million, down from EUR 292.1 million in H1/2023.
- Consolidated EBIT for H1/2024 is approximately EUR 6.6 million, a significant drop from EUR 22.8 million in H1/2023.
- The decline in sales and earnings is attributed to weak economic development in Germany and Europe, subdued demand, project postponements, and low price levels at Doerrenberg.
- The Executive Board has revised the forecast for the 2024 financial year, now expecting consolidated sales of EUR 520 - 540 million and consolidated net income after minority interests of EUR 8 - 12 million.
- Subsidiaries have implemented measures to safeguard earnings, and an increase in earnings is anticipated in the second half of the year.
- The half-year report for 2024 will be published on 13 August 2024, with a conference call scheduled for the same day at 11:30 a.m.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at GESCO is on 13.08.2024.
The price of GESCO at the time of the news was 14,950EUR and was down -6,12 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE000A1K0201WKN:A1K020
