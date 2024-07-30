Breaking: GESCO SE Unveils H1/2024 Results & Updated 2024 Forecast

Preliminary and unaudited figures show GESCO SE's Group sales for H1/2024 at around EUR 252.8 million, down from EUR 292.1 million in H1/2023.

Consolidated EBIT for H1/2024 is approximately EUR 6.6 million, a significant drop from EUR 22.8 million in H1/2023.

The decline in sales and earnings is attributed to weak economic development in Germany and Europe, subdued demand, project postponements, and low price levels at Doerrenberg.

The Executive Board has revised the forecast for the 2024 financial year, now expecting consolidated sales of EUR 520 - 540 million and consolidated net income after minority interests of EUR 8 - 12 million.

Subsidiaries have implemented measures to safeguard earnings, and an increase in earnings is anticipated in the second half of the year.

The half-year report for 2024 will be published on 13 August 2024, with a conference call scheduled for the same day at 11:30 a.m.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at GESCO is on 13.08.2024.

The price of GESCO at the time of the news was 14,950EUR and was down -6,12 % compared with the previous day.





