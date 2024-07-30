Advanced Blockchain AG: 2023 Key Figures Adjusted, 2024 Outlook Revealed
Advanced Blockchain AG has revised its 2023 financial figures, initially inflated by unrealized gains from a subsidiary's token assets. The updated revenue is EUR 5.2 million, with an EBIT of EUR 2.2 million.
- Advanced Blockchain AG has adjusted its preliminary 2023 financial figures, which were overstated due to including unrealized gains from a subsidiary's token assets.
- The revised preliminary figures for 2023 are revenue of EUR 5.2 million and EBIT of EUR 2.2 million, but final consolidated figures are still pending due to ongoing audits.
- The company's annual financial statements for 2023 remain unaffected by these adjustments.
- For 2024, Advanced Blockchain AG expects a consolidated EBITDA of at least EUR 1.0 million, despite a volatile market environment.
- The company plans to release an independent evaluation of its top 10 portfolio stocks in the coming weeks.
- Advanced Blockchain AG is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry, focusing on the development of Web 3.0 and various market innovations.
