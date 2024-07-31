Semiconductor Boom: Comet Surges Ahead in Industry Momentum
In the first half of 2024, Comet faced a challenging market with net sales dropping to CHF 189.3 million. Despite this, the company remains optimistic, anticipating a strong recovery driven by the semiconductor industry's resurgence.
- Net sales for the first half of 2024 were CHF 189.3 million, an 8.6% decline from the previous year (HY23: CHF 207.0 million). EBITDA margin remained at 6.9%.
- The semiconductor industry is recovering, driven by AI applications and high-bandwidth memory, with expected increased investments in semiconductor production equipment in H2/24.
- Comet's Plasma Control Technologies (PCT) division saw a 59.9% increase in EBITDA to CHF 9.1 million, despite an 11.7% drop in net sales to CHF 94.3 million.
- The X-Ray Systems (IXS) division faced stagnant net sales at CHF 55.2 million, with an EBITDA of CHF -1.9 million due to strategic investments and price pressure.
- The X-Ray Modules (IXM) division saw an 8.6% decline in net sales to CHF 46.5 million, with EBITDA falling by 29.7% to CHF 7.3 million.
- Comet expects a significantly better financial result for 2024, with net sales projected between CHF 440 million and CHF 480 million and an EBITDA margin of 15.0% to 17.0%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Comet Holding is on 31.07.2024.
Lesen Sie auch
-0,07 %
-6,37 %
-6,31 %
+16,14 %
+49,17 %
+27,95 %
+318,27 %
+2.280,63 %
ISIN:CH0360826991WKN:A2DNSP
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte