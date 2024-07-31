Krones AG reported a strong first half of 2024, with order intake increasing by 2.9% to €1,310.2 million from April to June.

Revenue growth accelerated significantly in Q2 2024, rising by 16.7%, leading to a total revenue increase of 10.1% to €2,556.1 million in the first half.

The EBITDA margin improved from 9.5% to 10.0%, despite high material and labor costs, indicating enhanced efficiency.

Free cash flow before M&A activities rose to €127.0 million, a significant improvement from the previous year's negative cash flow of €131.2 million.

Krones confirmed its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting revenue growth of 9% to 13%, an EBITDA margin of 9.8% to 10.3%, and ROCE of 17% to 19%.

The company remains optimistic about its market position, citing robust demand and minimal impact from economic fluctuations.

The next important date, Conference Call (Analyst Event) on the Half-Year Figures 2024, at KRONES is on 31.07.2024.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.347,77PKT (+0,85 %).





