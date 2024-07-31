Krones Sees Revenue and Profit Surge in Stellar H1 2024 Performance
Krones AG has delivered an impressive performance in the first half of 2024, with notable increases in order intake, revenue, and EBITDA margin, despite facing high material and labor costs.
Foto: Armin Weigel - dpa
- Krones AG reported a strong first half of 2024, with order intake increasing by 2.9% to €1,310.2 million from April to June.
- Revenue growth accelerated significantly in Q2 2024, rising by 16.7%, leading to a total revenue increase of 10.1% to €2,556.1 million in the first half.
- The EBITDA margin improved from 9.5% to 10.0%, despite high material and labor costs, indicating enhanced efficiency.
- Free cash flow before M&A activities rose to €127.0 million, a significant improvement from the previous year's negative cash flow of €131.2 million.
- Krones confirmed its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting revenue growth of 9% to 13%, an EBITDA margin of 9.8% to 10.3%, and ROCE of 17% to 19%.
- The company remains optimistic about its market position, citing robust demand and minimal impact from economic fluctuations.
The next important date, Conference Call (Analyst Event) on the Half-Year Figures 2024, at KRONES is on 31.07.2024.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.347,77PKT (+0,85 %).
Lesen Sie auch
+0,95 %
+0,31 %
+8,33 %
+1,84 %
+17,15 %
+52,39 %
+144,53 %
+75,58 %
+1.378,64 %
ISIN:DE0006335003WKN:633500
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte