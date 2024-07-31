O'Key Group Sees 5.2% Net Retail Revenue Surge in Q2 2024
O'KEY Group S.A. saw a robust 5.2% rise in net retail revenue for Q2 2024, hitting RUB 52.3 billion, fueled by strong LFL growth in hypermarkets and DA! discounters, and the expansion of the DA! chain.
- O'KEY Group S.A. reported a 5.2% year-on-year increase in net retail revenue for Q2 2024, reaching RUB 52.3 billion.
- The growth was primarily driven by like-for-like (LFL) revenue increases in O'KEY hypermarkets and DA! discounters, alongside the expansion of the DA! chain.
- DA! discounters experienced a significant revenue increase of 13.8% YoY, contributing RUB 18.4 billion to the total revenue.
- For the first half of 2024, the Group's net retail revenue grew by 6.2% YoY to RUB 104.6 billion, with O'KEY hypermarkets seeing a 2.0% increase.
- Key events included the affirmation of credit ratings for O'KEY LLC and the cancellation of GDR listings on the London Stock Exchange.
- As of June 30, 2024, O'KEY Group operated 296 stores (77 hypermarkets and 219 discounters) with a total selling space of 659,973 square meters.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at O'Key Group is on 31.07.2024.
