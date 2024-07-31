Uniper SE Boosts 2024 Earnings Outlook After Strong H1 Results

Uniper SE anticipates stronger than expected results for the first half of financial year 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2024 is expected to be EUR 1,743 million, down from EUR 4,113 million in the prior year.

Adjusted Net Income for the first half of 2024 is projected at EUR 1,113 million, compared to EUR 2,495 million in the previous year.

For the full year 2024, Uniper expects Adjusted EBITDA between EUR 1.9 to 2.4 billion and Adjusted Net Income between EUR 1.1 to 1.5 billion.

All figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited, with detailed results to be published on 8 August 2024.

The announcement is in compliance with Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 regarding inside information.

The next important date, The translation of "Zwischenbericht Januar - Juni 2024" to English is "Interim Report January - June 2024.", at Uniper is on 06.08.2024.

The price of Uniper at the time of the news was 42,04EUR and was up +2,98 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,11EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.





