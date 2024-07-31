Logwin: 2024 H1 Revenue Matches Last Year's Performance

Logwin Group's revenue for H1 2024 was EUR 643.5m, slightly down from EUR 673.0m in the previous year, mainly due to the disposal of retail network activities.

Adjusted for one-off effects, sales remained stable compared to the previous year, with positive trends in air and ocean freight volumes.

The operating result (EBITA) for H1 2024 was EUR 42.4m, lower than EUR 51.3m in the previous year, impacted by increased competitive pressure.

The Air + Ocean segment achieved an EBITA of EUR 36.9m, exceeding pre-COVID-19 levels, while the Solutions segment reported EUR 12.5m.

Logwin generated a free cash flow of EUR 10.2m in the first half of 2024, with net liquidity at EUR 253.7m as of June 30, 2024.

Logwin AG operates globally with around 190 locations and over 3,700 employees, generating sales of approximately EUR 1.3bn in 2023.

The next important date, Publication of interim report as of June 30, 2024, at Logwin is on 31.07.2024.

The price of Logwin at the time of the news was 258,00EUR and was up +0,39 % compared with the previous day.





