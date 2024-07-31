    checkAd
    INDUS Holding Slashes 2024 Sales & EBIT Forecasts

    INDUS Holding AG has revised its sales and EBIT forecasts for 2024, citing steady macroeconomic conditions and lower expectations from its portfolio companies. The updated figures reflect a cautious outlook.

    Foto: INDUS Holding AG
    • INDUS Holding AG reduces its sales and EBIT forecast for the 2024 financial year.
    • New sales forecast: EUR 1.70 billion to EUR 1.80 billion (previously: EUR 1.85 billion to EUR 1.95 billion).
    • New EBIT forecast: EUR 125 million to EUR 145 million (previously: EUR 145 million to EUR 165 million).
    • Expected EBIT margin now 7.0% to 8.0% (previously: 7.5% to 8.5%).
    • Adjustment due to unchanged macroeconomic conditions and reduced expectations of INDUS portfolio companies.
    • Consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2024 to be published on 13 August 2024, in line with market expectations.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at INDUS Holding is on 13.08.2024.

    The price of INDUS Holding at the time of the news was 23,250EUR and was down -0,75 % compared with the previous day.
    7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,29 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.334,46PKT (+0,63 %).


    INDUS Holding

    -0,36 %
    -0,36 %
    -12,82 %
    -24,29 %
    -12,91 %
    -43,08 %
    -39,40 %
    -46,99 %
    +45,07 %
    ISIN:DE0006200108WKN:620010





