INDUS Holding Slashes 2024 Sales & EBIT Forecasts
INDUS Holding AG has revised its sales and EBIT forecasts for 2024, citing steady macroeconomic conditions and lower expectations from its portfolio companies. The updated figures reflect a cautious outlook.
Foto: INDUS Holding AG
- INDUS Holding AG reduces its sales and EBIT forecast for the 2024 financial year.
- New sales forecast: EUR 1.70 billion to EUR 1.80 billion (previously: EUR 1.85 billion to EUR 1.95 billion).
- New EBIT forecast: EUR 125 million to EUR 145 million (previously: EUR 145 million to EUR 165 million).
- Expected EBIT margin now 7.0% to 8.0% (previously: 7.5% to 8.5%).
- Adjustment due to unchanged macroeconomic conditions and reduced expectations of INDUS portfolio companies.
- Consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2024 to be published on 13 August 2024, in line with market expectations.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at INDUS Holding is on 13.08.2024.
The price of INDUS Holding at the time of the news was 23,250EUR and was down -0,75 % compared with the previous day.
7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,29 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.334,46PKT (+0,63 %).
ISIN:DE0006200108WKN:620010
