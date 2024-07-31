INDUS Holding Slashes 2024 Sales & EBIT Forecasts

INDUS Holding AG reduces its sales and EBIT forecast for the 2024 financial year.

New sales forecast: EUR 1.70 billion to EUR 1.80 billion (previously: EUR 1.85 billion to EUR 1.95 billion).

New EBIT forecast: EUR 125 million to EUR 145 million (previously: EUR 145 million to EUR 165 million).

Expected EBIT margin now 7.0% to 8.0% (previously: 7.5% to 8.5%).

Adjustment due to unchanged macroeconomic conditions and reduced expectations of INDUS portfolio companies.

Consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2024 to be published on 13 August 2024, in line with market expectations.

