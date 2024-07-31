Daimler Truck Holding Updates 2024 Financial Outlook: What to Expect
Daimler Truck Holding AG has revised its 2024 outlook, lowering unit sales, revenue, and EBIT forecasts. The new projections reflect a cautious stance amid shifting market conditions.
Foto: Bernd Weißbrod - dpa
- Daimler Truck Holding AG has updated its full-year guidance for 2024.
- Expected unit sales are now 460 to 480 thousand units, down from the previous 490 to 510 thousand units.
- Revenue forecast is adjusted to €53 to €55 billion, previously €55 to €57 billion.
- EBIT is expected to be significantly below the prior year's level, with adjusted EBIT slightly below the prior year's level.
- For the Industrial Business, revenue is now expected to be €50 to €52 billion, with an adjusted ROS of 8% to 9.5%.
- Adjusted ROS for Trucks North America is expected at the top end of the range (11% to 13%), while the Mercedes-Benz segment's adjusted ROS is now 6% to 8%.
The next important date, Analyst event, at Daimler Truck Holding is on 01.08.2024.
The price of Daimler Truck Holding at the time of the news was 34,60EUR and was down -2,86 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,29EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,99 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 18.530,00PKT (+0,67 %).
-1,27 %
-0,11 %
-11,30 %
-20,51 %
-3,19 %
+7,08 %
ISIN:DE000DTR0CK8WKN:DTR0CK
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte