Daimler Truck Holding Updates 2024 Financial Outlook: What to Expect

Daimler Truck Holding AG has updated its full-year guidance for 2024.

Expected unit sales are now 460 to 480 thousand units, down from the previous 490 to 510 thousand units.

Revenue forecast is adjusted to €53 to €55 billion, previously €55 to €57 billion.

EBIT is expected to be significantly below the prior year's level, with adjusted EBIT slightly below the prior year's level.

For the Industrial Business, revenue is now expected to be €50 to €52 billion, with an adjusted ROS of 8% to 9.5%.

Adjusted ROS for Trucks North America is expected at the top end of the range (11% to 13%), while the Mercedes-Benz segment's adjusted ROS is now 6% to 8%.

The next important date, Analyst event, at Daimler Truck Holding is on 01.08.2024.

The price of Daimler Truck Holding at the time of the news was 34,60EUR and was down -2,86 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,29EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,99 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 18.530,00PKT (+0,67 %).





