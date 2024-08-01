LION E-Mobility AG Revises 2024 Financial Outlook
LION E-Mobility AG revises its 2024 forecast, projecting revenue between €60-65 million, but expects sales to cap at €42 million due to market oversupply. EBITDA is adjusted to €0.5-1 million, possibly negative.
- LION E-Mobility AG has adjusted its outlook for the 2024 financial year, expecting revenue between €60 million and €65 million, reflecting an 11% growth.
- Due to current market conditions, particularly oversupply in the battery market, the company anticipates achieving sales of no more than €42 million in 2024.
- The expected EBITDA for 2024 has been revised to a range of €0.5 million to €1 million, with potential for a slightly negative EBITDA.
- The company specializes in manufacturing lithium-ion battery packs and offers customized solutions for electric vehicles and industrial applications.
- LION E-Mobility AG operates automated module assembly lines in Germany and has an annual production capacity of 2 GWh.
- Founded in 2011, the company is listed on multiple stock exchanges, including Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.
ISIN:CH0560888270WKN:A2QH97
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
