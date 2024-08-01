LION E-Mobility AG: High-Performance LIGHT Battery Shines in German OEM Tests
LION E-Mobility AG saw a revenue boost in Q2 2024, driven by successful battery tests and strategic partnerships, yet faced challenges in a sluggish market. Key collaborations and grants signal a promising future.
- LION E-Mobility AG reported revenues of 4.8 million euros in Q2 2024, an improvement from 1.2 million euros in Q1 2024, but still below expectations due to a weak battery market.
- Successful preliminary track tests of LION's high-performance LIGHT battery with immersion cooling technology were conducted by a German premium vehicle manufacturer, showing 30% better performance than the current market standard.
- Collaboration with SVOLT in battery pack manufacturing is progressing, with first deliveries of the prototype C-sample expected in Q4 2024.
- LION received 1.8 million euros in grants from the State of Thuringia, reinforcing its decision to base production there.
- A new contract with DPDHL Group was concluded for the supply of battery modules for delivery vans, highlighting LION's commitment to long-term partnerships.
- LION plans to sell its stake in TÜV Süd Battery Testing to focus on its core business, particularly its immersion technology.
ISIN:CH0560888270WKN:A2QH97
