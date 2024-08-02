Solid Gains Amid a Gradually Improving Market
Interroll's financial performance soared in the first half of 2024, with an 8.5% rise in net profit to CHF 23.9 million. The EMEA region led the charge, while new innovations and strategic acquisitions bolstered future prospects.
- Interroll's result increased by 8.5% to CHF 23.9 million, with order intake at CHF 286.5 million and sales at CHF 247.4 million for the first half of 2024.
- The EMEA region showed significant growth, with order intake up 17.0% to CHF 172.6 million, while the Americas and APAC regions experienced declines in order intake.
- EBITDA rose to CHF 41.0 million, with an EBITDA margin increase to 16.6%, and EBIT reached CHF 29.9 million, up 4.0% year-on-year.
- The company introduced a new energy-efficient vertical small wheel sorter at the LogiMAT trade fair, enhancing its product offerings.
- Interroll signed a share purchase agreement to acquire Interroll India Pvt. Ltd., strengthening its market position in India.
- The outlook remains cautiously optimistic, with expectations of continued growth in product sales across regions, particularly in EMEA and the Americas, while APAC is predicted to recover more slowly.
