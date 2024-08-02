Mobimo's Profits Skyrocket in H1 2024!
Mobimo Holding AG saw a remarkable 91.5% profit surge in the first half of 2024, hitting CHF 65.6 million. This leap was fueled by robust operations and asset sales, with rental income and real estate gains also on the rise.
- Mobimo Holding AG reported a significant profit increase of 91.5% in the first half of 2024, reaching CHF 65.6 million, driven by strong operational performance and a profit from asset sales.
- Rental income rose by 2.0% to CHF 62.5 million, with adjusted growth of 2.5% after accounting for prior-year special effects.
- The company achieved net gains of CHF 22 million from revaluation of its real estate portfolio, reflecting positive market dynamics and a diversified investment strategy.
- Operational milestones included the start of construction for 126 rental flats in Aarau and progress in multiple trading property projects, such as Edenblick and Aura.
- Mobimo maintains a strong financial position with an equity ratio of 48.1% and plans to finance sustainable projects through a newly issued green bond of CHF 150 million.
- The company remains optimistic about meeting its 2024 targets, supported by a resilient strategy and a diversified portfolio of approximately CHF 3.7 billion in real estate assets.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Mobimo Holding is on 02.08.2024.
