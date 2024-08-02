PLANOPTIK AG: 2024 Half-Year Results & Future Outlook Revealed!
PLANOPTIK AG faced a challenging first half of 2024, with sales dropping to EUR 5,952 thousand from EUR 6,649 thousand the previous year. Temporary inventory adjustments and new projects falling short contributed to this decline.
- PLANOPTIK AG's consolidated sales in the first half of 2024 amounted to EUR 5,952 thousand, down from EUR 6,649 thousand in the previous year.
- The decline in sales is attributed to temporary inventory adjustments at important customers, with new projects unable to compensate for the decline.
- EBITDA for the first half of 2024 was EUR 643 thousand, EBIT was EUR 272 thousand, EBT was EUR 300 thousand, and net profit was EUR 204 thousand, all lower than the previous year.
- PLANOPTIK AG expects significantly lower Group sales and earnings for the full year 2024 compared to the previous year.
- From 2025 onwards, PLANOPTIK AG anticipates a significant increase in sales and profits, with existing customers returning to usual orders and additional customers starting series production.
- The half-year report will be published on August 20, 2024.
