    PlusPlus Capital Financial Bond 11% till 07/26: Luxembourg Court Summons Published

    PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l. is navigating a judicial reorganisation, as revealed by the Luxembourg District Court. The reorganisation plan, submitted on 16 July 2024, awaits court review, with a crucial hearing set for 6 August 2024.

    • PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l. is undergoing a judicial reorganisation procedure as announced by the Luxembourg District Court.
    • The reorganisation plan was filed on 16 July 2024 and is currently under examination by the court.
    • A hearing to vote on the reorganisation plan is scheduled for 6 August 2024 at 16:00 CEST.
    • Creditors can express their observations on the proposed plan either in writing or orally during the hearing.
    • Only ordinary and extraordinary secured creditors whose rights are affected by the plan are eligible to vote.
    • PlusPlus Capital is a pan-Baltic and Finnish receivables management company, having acquired over 120,000 claims worth approximately EUR 270 million since its inception in 2010.



