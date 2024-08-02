PlusPlus Capital Financial Bond 11% till 07/26: Luxembourg Court Summons Published
PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l. is navigating a judicial reorganisation, as revealed by the Luxembourg District Court. The reorganisation plan, submitted on 16 July 2024, awaits court review, with a crucial hearing set for 6 August 2024.
- PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l. is undergoing a judicial reorganisation procedure as announced by the Luxembourg District Court.
- The reorganisation plan was filed on 16 July 2024 and is currently under examination by the court.
- A hearing to vote on the reorganisation plan is scheduled for 6 August 2024 at 16:00 CEST.
- Creditors can express their observations on the proposed plan either in writing or orally during the hearing.
- Only ordinary and extraordinary secured creditors whose rights are affected by the plan are eligible to vote.
- PlusPlus Capital is a pan-Baltic and Finnish receivables management company, having acquired over 120,000 claims worth approximately EUR 270 million since its inception in 2010.
Lesen Sie auch
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.