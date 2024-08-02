Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: 2024 Financial Forecast Adjusted – What to Expect

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG has adjusted its forecast for the financial year 2024.

Preliminary figures for the first half of 2024 indicate business development is not in line with the Group's planning.

A revenue decline of up to 6% is now projected for 2024, instead of a revenue level similar to or slightly below the previous year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to fall by up to 12% compared to the previous year.

In the 2023 financial year, FP generated revenue of 241.8 million euros and EBITDA of 31.0 million euros.

The half-year report will be published on 29 August 2024.

