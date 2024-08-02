    checkAd
     105  0 Kommentare

    Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: 2024 Financial Forecast Adjusted – What to Expect

    Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG has revised its 2024 financial forecast, citing preliminary figures that show business development falling short of expectations. Revenue and EBITDA are both projected to decline.

    Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: 2024 Financial Forecast Adjusted – What to Expect
    Foto: Jens Büttner - picture alliance / dpa-Zentralbild
    • Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG has adjusted its forecast for the financial year 2024.
    • Preliminary figures for the first half of 2024 indicate business development is not in line with the Group's planning.
    • A revenue decline of up to 6% is now projected for 2024, instead of a revenue level similar to or slightly below the previous year.
    • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to fall by up to 12% compared to the previous year.
    • In the 2023 financial year, FP generated revenue of 241.8 million euros and EBITDA of 31.0 million euros.
    • The half-year report will be published on 29 August 2024.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Francotyp-Postalia Holding is on 29.08.2024.

    The price of Francotyp-Postalia Holding at the time of the news was 2,3300EUR and was down -4,90 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,3800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,15 % since publication.


    Francotyp-Postalia Holding

    +0,41 %
    +3,38 %
    -2,39 %
    -4,30 %
    -25,30 %
    -19,14 %
    -29,60 %
    -39,51 %
    -85,59 %
    ISIN:DE000FPH9000WKN:FPH900





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: 2024 Financial Forecast Adjusted – What to Expect Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG has revised its 2024 financial forecast, citing preliminary figures that show business development falling short of expectations. Revenue and EBITDA are both projected to decline.