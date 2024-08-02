1&1 Unveils H1-2024 Results & Boosts 2024 Forecast
In the first half of 2024, 1&1 AG saw a dynamic shift in its customer base and financial performance, marked by a notable increase in mobile Internet contracts and a rise in high-margin service revenue.
Foto: 1&1 AG
- 1&1 AG increased customer contracts by 90,000 to 16.35 million in H1 2024, with 110,000 new mobile Internet contracts and a slight decline in broadband lines by 20,000.
- High-margin service revenue rose by 3.8% to €1,644.9 million, while low-margin hardware revenue declined to €371.0 million in H1 2024. Overall revenue increased by 1.1% to €2,015.9 million.
- EBITDA in the Access segment increased by 11.4% to €437.6 million, but total EBITDA declined by 7.2% to €326.6 million due to increased start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network.
- Investment volume (cash capex) was €34.0 million in H1 2024, down from €81.0 million in H1 2023, due to phasing effects.
- A temporary outage of the 1&1 mobile network in May 2024 led to increased cancellations, affecting contract growth, service revenue, and EBITDA.
- The updated 2024 forecast expects service revenue to increase by approximately 3% to €3.33 billion, with overall EBITDA around €686 million, or €700 million excluding out-of-period expenses. Investment volume is anticipated to be around €460 million.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at 1&1 is on 08.08.2024.
The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 14,560EUR and was up +1,11 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,350EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,44 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.704,02PKT (-2,21 %).
-1,10 %
-13,28 %
-22,11 %
-24,50 %
+5,47 %
-51,21 %
-52,17 %
-52,06 %
-29,56 %
ISIN:DE0005545503WKN:554550
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte