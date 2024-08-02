United Internet: H1 2024 Results & Updated 2024 Forecast Revealed

United Internet AG increased fee-based customer contracts by 330,000 to 28.78 million in the first half of 2024.

Preliminary sales for H1 2024 rose by 2.8% to EUR 3,099.9 million, despite lower hardware and aftermarket sales.

EBITDA for H1 2024 was EUR 662.3 million, impacted by increased expenses for 1&1 mobile network expansion.

EBIT for H1 2024 was EUR 347.4 million, affected by higher depreciation and amortization costs.

Cash capex for H1 2024 was EUR 284.4 million.

United Internet adjusted its 2024 forecast, expecting sales of approx. EUR 6.4 billion and EBITDA of approx. EUR 1.38 billion, with higher cash capex due to network component inventory build-up.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at United Internet is on 08.08.2024.

The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 18,900EUR and was down -4,42 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,53 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 24.529,82PKT (-1,65 %).





