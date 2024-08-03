ACCENTRO Real Estate AG Halts Bondholder Vote on 2020/2026 Interest Deferral
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG has retracted its proposal to defer the interest payment on its 2020/2026 bond, as part of ongoing talks with key bondholders to find a solution for upcoming interest obligations.
- ACCENTRO Real Estate AG has withdrawn its invitation to bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond regarding the deferral of the interest payment due on August 13, 2024.
- The withdrawal is part of ongoing negotiations with a significant group of bondholders (Ad Hoc Group) and the bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond.
- The negotiations aim to address upcoming interest payments for both the 2020/2026 and 2021/2029 bonds.
- A potential solution being discussed includes interim funding for the respective interest payments, pending further diligence and negotiation.
- The announcement was made on August 3, 2024, and is in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
- The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
The next important date, Publication of interim report as of June 30, 2024, at Accentro Real Estate is on 30.08.2024.
ISIN:DE000A0KFKB3WKN:A0KFKB
