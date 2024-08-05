adesso SE Surges: H1 2024 Sales Up 16% to €631.1M, EBITDA Climbs 10%
In the first half of 2024, sales surged by 16% to EUR 631.1 million, while EBITDA rose 10% to EUR 27.7 million. Despite rising costs, strategic investments in talent and products continue.
Foto: adesso SE
- Sales growth of 16% to EUR 631.1 million in the first half of 2024.
- EBITDA increased by 10% to EUR 27.7 million after six months.
- Guidance for EBITDA adjusted to between EUR 80 million and EUR 110 million, with sales remaining unchanged at over EUR 1.25 billion.
- Working capital reduced by 17% from EUR 246.1 million to EUR 204.7 million; net debt improved by EUR 28.1 million to EUR -115.3 million.
- Disproportionate increase in personnel costs and other operating expenses compared to sales weighed on the operating result.
- Investments in highly qualified employees and own products to be maintained despite below-average capacity utilisation.
The price of adesso at the time of the news was 85,95EUR and was down -2,99 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.125,60PKT (-4,22 %).
ISIN:DE000A0Z23Q5WKN:A0Z23Q
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
