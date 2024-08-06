Breaking News: Urgent Ad Hoc Announcement Under Art. 53 LR
OC Oerlikon experienced a mixed Q2 2024, with a slight uptick in order intake but a notable drop in sales due to weak demand in Polymer Processing Solutions. Despite this, the company improved its operational EBITDA margin and raised its annual guidance.
- OC Oerlikon reported a 1% year-over-year increase in Q2 2024 group order intake, while sales decreased by 10% due to subdued demand in Polymer Processing Solutions.
- The operational EBITDA margin improved to 16.3% in Q2 2024, supported by cost efficiency and innovation, despite negative operating leverage.
- The company raised its 2024 guidance, confirming sales expectations and increasing the operational EBITDA margin forecast to 15.5-16.0%.
- Surface Solutions division saw a 2% increase in sales year-over-year, driven by strong performance in the aviation sector, while Polymer Processing Solutions faced a 26.2% decline in sales.
- The net profit for H1 2024 decreased by 48.1% to CHF 39 million, attributed to lower EBITDA from Polymer Processing Solutions.
- Oerlikon is on track with its plans to separate the Polymer Processing Solutions division, indicating a strategic shift in its business operations.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at OC Oerlikon Inc. Pfaeffikon is on 06.08.2024.
-0,86 %
-0,53 %
-3,17 %
+3,71 %
+13,62 %
-49,77 %
-42,34 %
-51,52 %
-33,22 %
ISIN:CH0000816824WKN:863037
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte