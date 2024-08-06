Galenica Thrives Amid Market Challenges with Impressive Growth
Galenica AG has reported a robust 2.6% sales increase to CHF 1,900.0 million in the first half of 2024, outpacing the pharmaceutical market's 1.7% growth. Key segments "Products & Care" and "Logistics & IT" fueled this success.
- Galenica AG reported a 2.6% increase in sales to CHF 1,900.0 million in the first half of 2024, outperforming the pharmaceutical market growth of 1.7%.
- The "Products & Care" and "Logistics & IT" segments contributed to sales growth, with increases of 3.1% and 3.0%, respectively.
- Despite a strong start in April, sales growth slowed in May and June due to unfavorable sales days and poor demand for seasonal products.
- Reported EBIT rose by 10.7% to CHF 102.4 million, while adjusted EBIT increased by 9.9% to CHF 99.1 million, despite special factors impacting previous year earnings.
- Galenica expects stronger growth in the second half of 2024, maintaining its guidance for sales growth of 3% to 5% and EBIT growth of 8% to 11%.
- The pharmacy network expanded with nine new acquisitions, and customer usage of fee-based healthcare services increased by 32%, alongside a 30% rise in vaccination demand (excluding COVID-19).
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Galenica is on 06.08.2024.
-0,53 %
-7,11 %
-3,11 %
+3,11 %
+8,32 %
+19,13 %
+55,16 %
+90,78 %
ISIN:CH0360674466WKN:A2DN0K
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte