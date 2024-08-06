Brockhaus Technologies Soars: 30% Revenue Surge & 31% EBITDA Growth in H1 2024
In the first half of 2024, our financial performance saw a remarkable boost, with revenue surging by 30% to €109 million and adjusted EBITDA climbing by 31% to €38 million.
- Revenue increased by 30% to €109 million in H1 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 31% to €38 million, with a 34.6% margin.
- Adjusted EBIT grew by 32.7% to €35.5 million, with a 32.6% margin.
- Revenue in the Financial Technologies segment (Bikeleasing) increased by 42.8% to €94.7 million.
- Revenue in the Security Technologies segment (IHSE) decreased by 19.4% to €14.3 million, with a significant order backlog of €10 million.
- The 2024 forecast remains unchanged, with expected revenue between €220 million and €240 million and adjusted EBITDA between €80 million and €90 million.
The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 26,70EUR and was down -0,56 % compared with the previous
day.
4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +6,37 % since publication.
+0,52 %
-4,46 %
-3,34 %
+27,53 %
+43,85 %
+54,81 %
-14,85 %
ISIN:DE000A2GSU42WKN:A2GSU4
