Brockhaus Technologies Soars: 30% Revenue Surge & 31% EBITDA Growth in H1 2024

Revenue increased by 30% to €109 million in H1 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 31% to €38 million, with a 34.6% margin.

Adjusted EBIT grew by 32.7% to €35.5 million, with a 32.6% margin.

Revenue in the Financial Technologies segment (Bikeleasing) increased by 42.8% to €94.7 million.

Revenue in the Security Technologies segment (IHSE) decreased by 19.4% to €14.3 million, with a significant order backlog of €10 million.

The 2024 forecast remains unchanged, with expected revenue between €220 million and €240 million and adjusted EBITDA between €80 million and €90 million.

The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 26,70EUR and was down -0,56 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +6,37 % since publication.





