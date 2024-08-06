Allgeier SE: OZG Amendment Boosts H2 2024 Outlook After H1 Impact

Allgeier SE's business performance in the first half of 2024 was negatively impacted by the delayed implementation of the OZG Amendment Act, resulting in a revenue loss of around EUR 10 million and an EBITDA impact of EUR 4-5 million.

Group sales in the first half of 2024 were EUR 225 million, below the planned EUR 240 million, with adjusted EBITDA at EUR 23 million, EUR 2 million below the planned level.

The OZG Amendment Act came into force on 24 July 2024, expected to ease the situation in the third quarter and increase revenue in the second half of the year.

Sales in the second half of 2024 are expected to be between EUR 250 million and EUR 260 million, with adjusted EBITDA around EUR 40 million, including a EUR 2 million charge from the delayed OZG projects.

For the full year 2024, Group sales are projected to be between EUR 475 million and EUR 480 million, with adjusted EBITDA around EUR 63 million, and a positive extraordinary result of around EUR 5 million.

The detailed business figures for the first half of 2024 will be presented in the half-yearly financial report to be published on 15 August 2024.

