Booster PC 11.698% 11/26 Adjusts 2024 Guidance After Strong H1 Results
In the first half of 2024, BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH faced a challenging financial landscape, with revenues and earnings both taking a hit compared to the same period in 2023.
- BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH reported lower revenue and earnings for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.
- Revenues decreased to approximately EUR 90.3 million, down from EUR 94.3 million in H1 2023.
- EBITDA fell to around EUR 7.7 million, down from EUR 11.2 million in H1 2023, due to lower demand and an unfavorable product mix.
- The company is now projecting a revenue decline of up to 10% for the full year, instead of moderate growth as previously expected.
- Anticipated EBITDA for the year is expected to decline by up to 20%, excluding extraordinary items.
- The half-year report for 2024 will be published by the end of August 2024.
Lesen Sie auch
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.