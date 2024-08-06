Viscom SE Slashes 2024 Financial Forecast: What Investors Need to Know
Viscom SE has revised its 2024 financial forecast, maintaining revenue targets but projecting a negative EBIT margin due to project delays and capacity issues. Cost-cutting measures offer limited short-term relief.
- Viscom SE has adjusted its annual forecast for the 2024 financial year, maintaining expected incoming orders and target revenue of €80 to €95 million.
- The EBIT margin is now projected to be between -3% and -9%, reflecting ongoing project delays and underutilization of capacity.
- The expected EBIT before non-recurring effects is between €-2.9 million and €-7.2 million, a revision from the previous forecast of low negative EBIT.
- Cost-cutting measures implemented will not yield significant short-term improvements in monthly results.
- Ongoing discussions with the Works Council hinder reliable predictions regarding non-recurring effects, which are expected to further burden earnings.
- The announcement was made on August 6, 2024, in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
The next important date, Publication of the Group's Half-Year Financial Report 6M/2024, at Viscom is on 08.08.2024.
The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 3,6650EUR and was down -5,17 % compared with the previous day.
9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,7000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,95 % since publication.
+0,26 %
+0,13 %
-15,85 %
-35,29 %
-55,23 %
-73,17 %
-61,46 %
-60,27 %
-82,74 %
ISIN:DE0007846867WKN:784686
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte