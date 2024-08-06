Viscom SE Slashes 2024 Financial Forecast: What Investors Need to Know

Viscom SE has adjusted its annual forecast for the 2024 financial year, maintaining expected incoming orders and target revenue of €80 to €95 million.

The EBIT margin is now projected to be between -3% and -9%, reflecting ongoing project delays and underutilization of capacity.

The expected EBIT before non-recurring effects is between €-2.9 million and €-7.2 million, a revision from the previous forecast of low negative EBIT.

Cost-cutting measures implemented will not yield significant short-term improvements in monthly results.

Ongoing discussions with the Works Council hinder reliable predictions regarding non-recurring effects, which are expected to further burden earnings.

The announcement was made on August 6, 2024, in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The next important date, Publication of the Group's Half-Year Financial Report 6M/2024, at Viscom is on 08.08.2024.

The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 3,6650EUR and was down -5,17 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,7000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,95 % since publication.





