Evotec SE Unveils New Guidance: What Investors Need to Know Now
Evotec SE has updated its fiscal year 2024 outlook, forecasting modest revenue growth and a significant reduction in R&D spending and adjusted EBITDA. The company is focusing on sustainable, profitable growth.
- Evotec SE has refined its guidance for the fiscal year 2024.
- Expected Group revenues are in the range of €790 – 820 million, indicating low to mid-single-digit percentage growth.
- R&D expenditures are projected to be between €50 – 60 million, showing a low double-digit percentage reduction.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to reach €15 – 35 million, reflecting a mid double-digit percentage reduction.
- The lower revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance are due to slower conversion of sales orders into revenues and continued pressure on margins from a high fixed cost base.
- Actions are underway to transform the business towards sustainable profitable growth, with the priority reset fully on track.
The next important date, Half-year report 2024 and webcast, at Evotec is on 14.08.2024.
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 7,6600EUR and was down -4,73 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,8000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -11,23 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 24.093,96PKT (+0,66 %).
