Evotec SE Unveils New Guidance: What Investors Need to Know Now

Evotec SE has refined its guidance for the fiscal year 2024.

Expected Group revenues are in the range of €790 – 820 million, indicating low to mid-single-digit percentage growth.

R&D expenditures are projected to be between €50 – 60 million, showing a low double-digit percentage reduction.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to reach €15 – 35 million, reflecting a mid double-digit percentage reduction.

The lower revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance are due to slower conversion of sales orders into revenues and continued pressure on margins from a high fixed cost base.

Actions are underway to transform the business towards sustainable profitable growth, with the priority reset fully on track.

The next important date, Half-year report 2024 and webcast, at Evotec is on 14.08.2024.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 7,6600EUR and was down -4,73 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,8000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -11,23 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 24.093,96PKT (+0,66 %).





