Evotec Surges with New Guidance Update – What Investors Need to Know!

Unsatisfying revenue dynamics in Shared R&D; Just – Evotec Biologics with mid double-digit revenue growth.

Adjusted EBITDA impacted by high fixed costs in Shared R&D and ramp-up costs for J.POD Toulouse, France.

Strengthened sales order book in Discovery, but conversion of orders into revenues is slower than anticipated.

Reset towards sustainable profitable growth is gaining traction to make Evotec more agile in a challenging market.

Revised guidance for 2024: Revenues expected to be €790-820m, R&D expenditures €50-60m, and adjusted EBITDA €15-35m.

Positive financial effects from operational and corporate priority resets expected from Q3 2024, with annual recurring benefits on adjusted EBITDA exceeding €40m.

The next important date, Half-year report 2024 and webcast, at Evotec is on 14.08.2024.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 7,6600EUR and was down -4,73 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,8000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -11,23 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 24.093,12PKT (+0,66 %).





