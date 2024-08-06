Evotec Surges with New Guidance Update – What Investors Need to Know!
Evotec faces mixed financial results, with solid growth in Just – Evotec Biologics but challenges in Shared R&D. Despite high costs and slower revenue conversion, a strategic reset aims for sustainable growth and improved agility. Revised 2024 guidance anticipates significant financial benefits.
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
- Unsatisfying revenue dynamics in Shared R&D; Just – Evotec Biologics with mid double-digit revenue growth.
- Adjusted EBITDA impacted by high fixed costs in Shared R&D and ramp-up costs for J.POD Toulouse, France.
- Strengthened sales order book in Discovery, but conversion of orders into revenues is slower than anticipated.
- Reset towards sustainable profitable growth is gaining traction to make Evotec more agile in a challenging market.
- Revised guidance for 2024: Revenues expected to be €790-820m, R&D expenditures €50-60m, and adjusted EBITDA €15-35m.
- Positive financial effects from operational and corporate priority resets expected from Q3 2024, with annual recurring benefits on adjusted EBITDA exceeding €40m.
The next important date, Half-year report 2024 and webcast, at Evotec is on 14.08.2024.
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 7,6600EUR and was down -4,73 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,8000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -11,23 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 24.093,12PKT (+0,66 %).
ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480
