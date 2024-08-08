2024 Mid-Year Surge: Company Raises Forecast Amid Weak Market
Basler AG's first half of 2024 saw a challenging financial performance, with sales dropping by 20% to €93.0 million and a significant decline in EBITDA and pre-tax results.
Foto: Basler AG
- Basler AG reported sales of €93.0 million for the first half of 2024, a 20% decrease from €116.1 million in the previous year.
- Incoming orders totaled €92.5 million, down 2% from €94.0 million in the previous year.
- The company recorded an EBITDA of €7.1 million, a decline of 34% compared to €10.7 million in the previous year.
- The pre-tax result was €-2.3 million, a significant drop from a profit of €0.2 million in the previous year, resulting in a pre-tax margin of -2.5%.
- Basler AG has revised its 2024 forecast, now expecting sales between €190 - 200 million and a pre-tax margin of 0 - 3%, down from previous estimates of €190 - 210 million and 0 - 5%.
- The regional sales structure shifted slightly towards Asia, with sales distribution of 35% Europe, 16% America, and 49% Asia.
