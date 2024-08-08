    checkAd
    Kuros Biosciences Unveils Strong H1 2024 Results

    In the first half of 2024, Kuros Medical Devices saw remarkable growth, with MagnetOs sales soaring by 159% and total segment sales increasing by 148%. The company also achieved a significant EBITDA improvement.

    • Direct MagnetOs sales increased by 159% to CHF 31.6 million in H1 2024 compared to CHF 12.2 million in H1 2023.
    • Total Kuros Medical Devices segment sales increased 148% to CHF 31.8 million from CHF 12.9 million.
    • Kuros Medical Devices segment EBITDA increased 287% to CHF 8.6 million in H1 2024, with an EBITDA margin of 27%.
    • Kuros Group achieved an EBITDA of CHF 0.7 million in H1 2024, improved from an EBITDA loss of CHF (3.0) million in H1 2023.
    • Peer-reviewed publication of MAXA Level 1 human clinical study outcomes in Spine demonstrated the effectiveness of MagnetOs as a standalone alternative to autograft in challenging posterolateral fusions.
    • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to CHF 14.3 million as of June 30, 2024, with total funds available (including trade and other receivables) totaling CHF 25.3 million.


