Kuros Biosciences Unveils Strong H1 2024 Results
In the first half of 2024, Kuros Medical Devices saw remarkable growth, with MagnetOs sales soaring by 159% and total segment sales increasing by 148%. The company also achieved a significant EBITDA improvement.
- Direct MagnetOs sales increased by 159% to CHF 31.6 million in H1 2024 compared to CHF 12.2 million in H1 2023.
- Total Kuros Medical Devices segment sales increased 148% to CHF 31.8 million from CHF 12.9 million.
- Kuros Medical Devices segment EBITDA increased 287% to CHF 8.6 million in H1 2024, with an EBITDA margin of 27%.
- Kuros Group achieved an EBITDA of CHF 0.7 million in H1 2024, improved from an EBITDA loss of CHF (3.0) million in H1 2023.
- Peer-reviewed publication of MAXA Level 1 human clinical study outcomes in Spine demonstrated the effectiveness of MagnetOs as a standalone alternative to autograft in challenging posterolateral fusions.
- Cash and cash equivalents amounted to CHF 14.3 million as of June 30, 2024, with total funds available (including trade and other receivables) totaling CHF 25.3 million.
+2,50 %
-8,57 %
+1,60 %
+76,02 %
+463,19 %
+429,17 %
+988,32 %
-42,76 %
ISIN:CH0325814116WKN:A2ALS5
