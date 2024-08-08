11880 Solutions AG: Half-Year 2024 Results Show Strong EBITDA Growth, Stable Revenue

11880 Solutions AG significantly increased its EBITDA to EUR 2.1 million in the first half of 2024, compared to EUR 0.2 million in the first half of 2023.

The company's revenue remained stable at EUR 27.8 million in the first half of 2024, compared to EUR 28.2 million in the same period of the previous year.

11880 Solutions AG continued to operate with a positive cash flow in the first half of 2024.

The digital business generated sales of EUR 22.4 million and EBITDA of EUR 2.4 million in the first half of 2024, compared to EUR 22.2 million and EUR 0.4 million respectively in the first half of 2023.

The Directory Assistance segment saw a decline in sales to EUR 5.5 million and an EBITDA of minus EUR 0.3 million in the first half of 2024, compared to EUR 6.0 million and minus EUR 0.2 million in the first half of 2023.

The discontinuation of the 11833 Directory Assistance on 1 December 2024 is expected to positively impact the Directory Assistance business.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at 11 88 0 Solutions Akt is on 08.08.2024.

The price of 11 88 0 Solutions Akt at the time of the news was 0,8100EUR and was up +0,31 % compared with the previous day.





