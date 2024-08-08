Fulcrum Utility Services Soars Back to Profit After Strategic Overhaul
Fulcrum Utility Services Limited has made a remarkable comeback, achieving profitability after a strategic overhaul. With revenue up by 5.5% and significant gains in its High Voltage connections and maintenance businesses, the Group is now focused on growth in renewable energy.
- Fulcrum Utility Services Limited has returned to profitability following a major strategic turnaround.
- Revenue increased by 5.5% to £53.4m, and operating profit reached £0.5m from a previous operating loss of £24.6m.
- Dunamis, the Group’s High Voltage connections business, saw a 67% revenue increase to £23m and achieved an operating profit of £289k.
- Maintech Power, the Group’s HV electrical installation and maintenance business, reported an operating profit of £245k with a revenue of £7.1m.
- The Group delisted from the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) to reduce complexity and achieve cost savings.
- The Group is focused on its core markets, particularly in renewable energy, and has a five-year strategy for growth and profitability.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Fulcrum Utility Services is on 19.08.2024.
