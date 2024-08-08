Leifheit Soars: Earnings Surge in H1 2024

Leifheit AG significantly increased its earnings in the first half of 2024, with Group EBIT rising to EUR 7.0 million, a 47.5% increase from the previous year.

The company's gross margin improved to 44.4%, reflecting a 3.5 percentage point increase, contributing to enhanced profitability.

Group turnover for the first half of 2024 was EUR 135.0 million, slightly down from EUR 138.1 million in the same period last year, but showing growth of 1.9% in the second quarter.

Free cash flow increased by 29.5% to EUR 9.9 million, with expectations for full-year free cash flow raised to around EUR 12 million.

A new corporate strategy focusing on profitable growth and cost efficiency has been implemented, with an emphasis on e-commerce expansion and product innovation.

The earnings forecast for 2024 has been raised, now expecting Group EBIT between EUR 11 million and EUR 13 million, despite challenges from rising container freight rates.

The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 16,300EUR and was up +1,72 % compared with the previous day.






