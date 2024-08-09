Fabasoft AG: Soars with Impressive Q1 2024/25 Revenue Growth!

Fabasoft AG achieved revenue growth of 3.8% in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024/2025, with sales revenue of EUR 20.4 million.

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024/2025 was EUR 3.7 million, down from EUR 4.5 million in the same period of the previous year.

EBIT for the first quarter of 2024/2025 was EUR 1.7 million, compared to EUR 2.6 million in the same period of the previous year.

Cash flows from operating activities were EUR 0.1 million, down from EUR 1.0 million in the first three months of the previous fiscal year.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 23.3 million as of 30 June 2024, compared to EUR 25.3 million as of 30 June 2023.

Fabasoft employed 495 people as of 30 June 2024, up from 466 employees a year earlier.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Fabasoft is on 09.08.2024.

The price of Fabasoft at the time of the news was 16,025EUR and was down -0,31 % compared with the previous day.





