Fabasoft AG: Soars with Impressive Q1 2024/25 Revenue Growth!
Fabasoft AG reported a 3.8% revenue increase in Q1 of fiscal year 2024/2025, reaching EUR 20.4 million. However, EBITDA and EBIT saw declines, and cash flows from operations also decreased.
Foto: Fabasoft International Services GmbH
- Fabasoft AG achieved revenue growth of 3.8% in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024/2025, with sales revenue of EUR 20.4 million.
- EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024/2025 was EUR 3.7 million, down from EUR 4.5 million in the same period of the previous year.
- EBIT for the first quarter of 2024/2025 was EUR 1.7 million, compared to EUR 2.6 million in the same period of the previous year.
- Cash flows from operating activities were EUR 0.1 million, down from EUR 1.0 million in the first three months of the previous fiscal year.
- The company had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 23.3 million as of 30 June 2024, compared to EUR 25.3 million as of 30 June 2023.
- Fabasoft employed 495 people as of 30 June 2024, up from 466 employees a year earlier.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Fabasoft is on 09.08.2024.
The price of Fabasoft at the time of the news was 16,025EUR and was down -0,31 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:AT0000785407WKN:922985
