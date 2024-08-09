STS Group AG Sees Profit Surge Amid 2024 Growth Spurt

Sales revenue increased by 7.0% to 153.5 mEUR in H1 2024.

Plastics segment was the main growth driver with a 9.9% increase in sales revenue.

EBITDA increased by 40.3% to 11.8 mEUR, with an improved EBITDA margin of 7.7%.

Full-year guidance for 2024 confirmed, expecting upper single-digit percentage growth in sales revenue and high single-digit EBITDA margin.

Positive developments in the Chinese truck market and European production sites, with new US production site ramping up.

Despite higher financial expenses and taxes, consolidated net loss remained almost unchanged at -0.7 mEUR.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at STS Group is on 09.08.2024.

The price of STS Group at the time of the news was 4,8650EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






