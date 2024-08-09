STS Group AG Sees Profit Surge Amid 2024 Growth Spurt
In the first half of 2024, our company saw a robust 7.0% rise in sales revenue, reaching 153.5 million EUR. The plastics segment led this growth with a 9.9% increase. EBITDA surged by 40.3% to 11.8 million EUR, improving the EBITDA margin to 7.7%. We reaffirm our full-year guidance, anticipating upper single-digit growth in sales revenue and a high single-digit EBITDA margin. Positive trends in the Chinese truck market and European production, along with the new US site ramping up, bolster our outlook. Despite higher financial expenses and taxes, the consolidated net loss remained stable at -0.7 million EUR.
- Sales revenue increased by 7.0% to 153.5 mEUR in H1 2024.
- Plastics segment was the main growth driver with a 9.9% increase in sales revenue.
- EBITDA increased by 40.3% to 11.8 mEUR, with an improved EBITDA margin of 7.7%.
- Full-year guidance for 2024 confirmed, expecting upper single-digit percentage growth in sales revenue and high single-digit EBITDA margin.
- Positive developments in the Chinese truck market and European production sites, with new US production site ramping up.
- Despite higher financial expenses and taxes, consolidated net loss remained almost unchanged at -0.7 mEUR.
