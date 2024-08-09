Grammer AG: 2024 Financial Forecast Adjusted – What Investors Need to Know

GRAMMER AG has adjusted its forecast for the 2024 financial year.

The company now expects operating EBIT to be at the same level as in 2023, which was EUR 56.8 million, instead of the previously forecasted EUR 75 million.

Group revenue for 2024 is expected to be slightly below the 2023 level of EUR 2,304.9 million and below the projected EUR 2.3 billion.

The adjusted forecast is due to negative volume effects, volatile plant capacity utilization, high costs for product launches and personnel, and lower productivity.

The initiatives from the Top 10 Measures program aimed at increasing profitability cannot fully compensate for these adverse effects.

The interim report for January to June 2024 will be published on August 14, 2024.

The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 7,3750EUR and was down -1,99 % compared with the previous day.





