HYPOPORT Achieves Profitable Growth in H1 2024
Hypoport Group experienced a robust first half of 2024, with a 22% revenue surge to €218 million and a notable EBIT recovery to nearly €8 million. Key segments like Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms led the growth.
Foto: Hypoport SE
- Hypoport Group's revenue increased by 22% year-on-year in H1 2024, reaching €218 million.
- EBIT recovered to nearly €8 million after experiencing losses in 2023.
- The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment saw a 32% revenue increase, driven by higher transaction volumes.
- The Financing Platforms segment's revenue grew marginally by 4% to €36 million, with mixed performance across subsegments.
- The Insurance Platforms segment's revenue rose by 5% to €33 million, aided by the migration of insurance portfolios to B2B platforms.
- Hypoport confirmed its 2024 forecast, targeting over €400 million in revenue and EBIT between €10 million and €20 million.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at HYPOPORT is on 12.08.2024.
The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 250,80EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.627,84PKT (+0,45 %).
Lesen Sie auch
+0,64 %
+0,40 %
-18,19 %
-12,57 %
+52,47 %
-54,18 %
+9,00 %
+2.160,32 %
+1.372,51 %
ISIN:DE0005493365WKN:549336
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte