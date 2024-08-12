HYPOPORT Achieves Profitable Growth in H1 2024

Hypoport Group's revenue increased by 22% year-on-year in H1 2024, reaching €218 million.

EBIT recovered to nearly €8 million after experiencing losses in 2023.

The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment saw a 32% revenue increase, driven by higher transaction volumes.

The Financing Platforms segment's revenue grew marginally by 4% to €36 million, with mixed performance across subsegments.

The Insurance Platforms segment's revenue rose by 5% to €33 million, aided by the migration of insurance portfolios to B2B platforms.

Hypoport confirmed its 2024 forecast, targeting over €400 million in revenue and EBIT between €10 million and €20 million.

