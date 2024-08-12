    checkAd
    HYPOPORT Achieves Profitable Growth in H1 2024

    Hypoport Group experienced a robust first half of 2024, with a 22% revenue surge to €218 million and a notable EBIT recovery to nearly €8 million. Key segments like Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms led the growth.

    Foto: Hypoport SE
    • Hypoport Group's revenue increased by 22% year-on-year in H1 2024, reaching €218 million.
    • EBIT recovered to nearly €8 million after experiencing losses in 2023.
    • The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment saw a 32% revenue increase, driven by higher transaction volumes.
    • The Financing Platforms segment's revenue grew marginally by 4% to €36 million, with mixed performance across subsegments.
    • The Insurance Platforms segment's revenue rose by 5% to €33 million, aided by the migration of insurance portfolios to B2B platforms.
    • Hypoport confirmed its 2024 forecast, targeting over €400 million in revenue and EBIT between €10 million and €20 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at HYPOPORT is on 12.08.2024.

    The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 250,80EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.627,84PKT (+0,45 %).


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Hypoport Group experienced a robust first half of 2024, with a 22% revenue surge to €218 million and a notable EBIT recovery to nearly €8 million. Key segments like Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms led the growth.

