Ringmetall Sets Bold 2024 Guidance: What Investors Need to Know
Ringmetall SE has refined its revenue and earnings forecast for 2024, reflecting preliminary half-year results and anticipated business trends. The first half of 2024 saw a revenue dip but an EBITDA rise.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Ringmetall SE specifies its guidance for revenue and earnings development for the full year 2024 based on preliminary half-year figures and foreseeable business development in July.
- Preliminary Group revenue for the first six months of 2024 is EUR 90.8 million, down from EUR 100.6 million in H1 2023, due to the sale of the subsidiary HSM and closure of the Industrial Handling division.
- Preliminary EBITDA for the first six months of 2024 is EUR 13.4 million, up from EUR 8.3 million in H1 2023, with the previous year's EBITDA affected by a special effect of EUR -4.6 million.
- The Management Board expects Group revenue for 2024 to be between EUR 170 and 185 million and EBITDA between EUR 22 and 27 million, based on unchanged raw material prices and exchange rates as of 30 June 2024.
- The guidance does not include the effects of planned acquisitions and resulting transaction costs.
- Ringmetall is a leading international specialist supplier of industrial packaging, with global production and sales offices, generating Group revenue of EUR 181.6 million in 2023.
The price of Ringmetall at the time of the news was 3,3200EUR and was up +7,62 % compared with the previous day.
+5,67 %
+0,93 %
+1,40 %
-9,32 %
+5,84 %
-0,11 %
+0,31 %
ISIN:DE000A3E5E55WKN:A3E5E5
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte