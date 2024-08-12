Brenntag SE Updates 2024 Financial Forecast: What Investors Need to Know

Brenntag SE adjusts its 2024 operating EBITA guidance to a range of EUR 1.10 billion to EUR 1.20 billion, down from the previous range of EUR 1.23 to 1.43 billion.

The initial guidance was based on expectations of continued volume improvements and slightly better Gross Profit per unit in the second half of 2024.

Despite a challenging market, Brenntag SE maintained stable Gross Profit per unit in Q2 2024 due to margin initiatives and sequential volume growth.

Market trends and chemical industry expectations indicate sustained competitive pressure on industrial chemical prices, leading to a stable rather than positive Gross Profit per unit development in H2 2024.

Brenntag SE achieved an operating EBITA of EUR 297 million in Q2 2024, down from EUR 332 million in the previous year, with a half-year result of approximately EUR 557 million (previous year: EUR 677 million).

The half-year financial report for the first half of 2024 will be published on August 13, 2024.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Brenntag is on 13.08.2024.

The price of Brenntag at the time of the news was 61,16EUR and was down -4,09 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 59,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,55 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 17.703,00PKT (-0,28 %).





