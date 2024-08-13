Accentro Real Estate Bondholder Withdraws Support; Talks with Ad Hoc Group Continue
The sole bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond has withdrawn support for the restructuring plan, prompting urgent negotiations with the 2020/2026 bondholders. A swift resolution is anticipated, potentially altering the bondholder landscape.
- The sole bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond no longer supports the restructuring solution.
- Ongoing negotiations are taking place with a significant group of bondholders from the 2020/2026 bond (Ad Hoc Group) regarding a potential sale of the 2021/2029 bond.
- The Management Board expects a resolution from these negotiations in the short term, which could lead to a transfer of the bondholder's position to the Ad Hoc Group.
- The restructuring negotiations focus on financing solutions led by either the 2020/2026 bondholders or NongHyup Bank.
- If negotiations fail, ACCENTRO may need to reassess its going concern status and consider filing for insolvency, with a potential insolvency quota of 39% for secured bondholders.
- The Ad Hoc Group is prepared to provide interim funding for upcoming interest payments, while ACCENTRO's liquidity situation is currently low but expected to be sufficient for ongoing discussions on a long-term financing solution.
