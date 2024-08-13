PolyPeptide Group Boosts 2024 Outlook, Aims to Double 2023 Revenue by 2028
In the first half of 2024, revenue reached EUR 135.0 million, marking a 2.4% rise from the previous year. EBITDA saw a significant turnaround, improving to EUR 2.9 million from a loss of EUR 19.4 million, driven by operational enhancements. Capital expenditures totaled EUR 20.5 million, fueling capacity expansion projects across various countries. The 2024 guidance has been upgraded, forecasting high single-digit revenue growth and a positive mid single-digit EBITDA margin. The mid-term goal is to double 2023 revenue by 2028, with an EBITDA margin nearing 25%, focusing on capacity expansion and operational excellence, especially in the emerging GLP-1 market.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at PolyPeptide Group is on 15.08.2024.
