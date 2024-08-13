NORMA Group Shines with Strong Q2 2024 Profitability

NORMA Group reported an adjusted operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 26.1 million in Q2 2024, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.5%.

Sales decreased by 5.5% year-on-year to EUR 306.3 million in Q2 2024, impacted by a difficult market environment.

The company achieved a strong net operating cash flow of EUR 43.6 million in Q2 2024, up from EUR 31.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Business performance in the first half of 2024 met expectations, with group sales totaling EUR 614.8 million, a decline of 3.8% compared to H1 2023.

Kerstin Müller-Kirchhofs has been nominated as a new member of the Supervisory Board, succeeding Miguel Ángel López Borrego.

The management confirmed its full-year 2024 forecast, expecting sales between EUR 1.2 billion and EUR 1.3 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.0% to 8.5%.

The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 15,730EUR and was up +0,13 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.625,55PKT (-0,02 %).





