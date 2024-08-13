NORMA Group Shines with Strong Q2 2024 Profitability
NORMA Group navigated a challenging market in Q2 2024, reporting an adjusted EBIT of EUR 26.1 million and a margin of 8.5%. Despite a 5.5% drop in sales, the company saw a robust net operating cash flow of EUR 43.6 million.
Foto: NORMA Group
- NORMA Group reported an adjusted operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 26.1 million in Q2 2024, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.5%.
- Sales decreased by 5.5% year-on-year to EUR 306.3 million in Q2 2024, impacted by a difficult market environment.
- The company achieved a strong net operating cash flow of EUR 43.6 million in Q2 2024, up from EUR 31.9 million in the same quarter last year.
- Business performance in the first half of 2024 met expectations, with group sales totaling EUR 614.8 million, a decline of 3.8% compared to H1 2023.
- Kerstin Müller-Kirchhofs has been nominated as a new member of the Supervisory Board, succeeding Miguel Ángel López Borrego.
- The management confirmed its full-year 2024 forecast, expecting sales between EUR 1.2 billion and EUR 1.3 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.0% to 8.5%.
The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 15,730EUR and was up +0,13 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.625,55PKT (-0,02 %).
+0,13 %
-1,13 %
-13,71 %
-18,16 %
-1,90 %
-64,70 %
-40,91 %
-55,16 %
-25,10 %
ISIN:DE000A1H8BV3WKN:A1H8BV
