RENK Group AG Hits Record Highs in H1 2024, Raises Financial Guidance

H1 2024 revenue increased to €510 million, a 24.4% growth driven by defense and aftermarket-related business.

Adjusted H1 EBIT grew by 9.4% to €69 million.

Record figures in Q2 2024 with revenue up 26.1% to €273 million and order intake more than doubled to €419 million.

Total order backlog increased by 10.1% to €4.7 billion compared to Q2 2023.

Annual guidance for 2024 specified: ~ €1.1 billion revenue and ~ €175 - 190 million adjusted EBIT.

Mid-term target increased to ~ 15% annual revenue growth and ~ €300 million adjusted EBIT.

The price of RENK Group at the time of the news was 26,75EUR and was up +3,60 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.625,55PKT (-0,02 %).