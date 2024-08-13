Mutares Boosts H1 Revenue by 15%, Confirms 2024 Forecast with Positive EBITDA
Mutares has reported a robust first half of 2024, with consolidated revenues climbing 15% to EUR 2,610.4 million and significant international expansion efforts.
- Mutares increased consolidated revenues by 15% to EUR 2,610.4 million in the first half of 2024, with Adjusted EBITDA at EUR 15.7 million.
- Mutares Holding's revenues rose to EUR 58.3 million, and net income surged to EUR 53.0 million, significantly boosted by the exit of Frigoscandia.
- The company completed eleven transactions in the first half of 2024, including seven acquisitions and four sales, and signed agreements for four additional acquisitions.
- Mutares expanded internationally by opening offices in Shanghai, Mumbai, and Chicago, aiming to enter new markets like China, India, and the US.
- The company confirmed its forecast for 2024, expecting consolidated revenues between EUR 5.7 billion and EUR 6.3 billion, and net income for Mutares Holding between EUR 108 million and EUR 132 million.
- Mutares aims to achieve consolidated revenues of EUR 10 billion and a net income of EUR 200 million by 2028, driven by its ongoing international expansion and high transaction activity.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at mutares is on 13.08.2024.
The price of mutares at the time of the news was 31,75EUR and was up +2,09 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.625,55PKT (-0,02 %).
