Semperit Holding Boosts Profitability in H1 2024
In the first half of 2024, the Semperit Group showcased remarkable financial resilience, with EBITDA rising by 7.9% to EUR 47.3 million and earnings after tax more than doubling to EUR 9.6 million.
- EBITDA increased by 7.9% to EUR 47.3 million, and earnings after tax more than doubled to EUR 9.6 million.
- Free cash flow significantly improved to EUR 23.6 million in the first half of 2024.
- Cost-cutting program reduced expenses by EUR 14.4 million, with EUR 8.6 million in the first half of 2024.
- EBITDA guidance for 2024 confirmed at around EUR 80 million, with medium-term targets set to increase EBITDA to around EUR 120 million by 2026.
- Revenue for the first half of 2024 was EUR 345.5 million, a slight decrease of 2.9% from the previous year.
- The Semperit Group has a robust financial base with an equity ratio of 45.7% and liquidity reserves of EUR 124.0 million.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Semperit Holding is on 06.11.2024.
The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 10,940EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:AT0000785555WKN:870378
