hGears AG Group: Strong H1 2024 Results Amid Economic Weakness and Destocking
Despite facing economic headwinds, our company reported EUR 50.5 million in revenues, a decrease of 11.7% from last year. With solid financing secured, we remain focused on growth in the e-Bike and e-Mobility sectors.
- Group revenues of EUR 50.5 million, 11.7% lower than the previous year.
- Adjusted Gross profit at EUR 23.5 million with a margin of 46.7%.
- Adjusted EBITDA declined to EUR 0.5 million, with a margin of 1.1%.
- Stable balance sheet with solid financing secured for the next 3 years.
- Economic challenges include high interest rates, poor consumer sentiment, and a slowdown in the automotive industry.
- Confirmation of 2024 forecast and medium-term targets, aiming for strong growth in e-Bike and e-Mobility sectors.
The price of hGears at the time of the news was 2,3400EUR and was up +0,21 % compared with the previous day.
+0,21 %
+2,18 %
-3,90 %
-15,83 %
-45,39 %
-91,10 %
-91,23 %
ISIN:DE000A3CMGN3WKN:A3CMGN
