    checkAd
     25  0 Kommentare

    Medios AG Soars in H1 2024 with Record-Breaking Earnings Growth

    In the first half of 2024, Medios AG saw a robust financial performance with a 6.3% revenue increase to €907.3 million and a 7.3% rise in EBITDA pre1 to €31.1 million.

    Medios AG Soars in H1 2024 with Record-Breaking Earnings Growth
    Foto: Jan Woitas - dpa
    • Revenue increased by 6.3% to €907.3 million and EBITDA pre1 by 7.3% to €31.1 million in the first half of 2024.
    • Cash flow from operating activities significantly improved to €34.0 million.
    • Successful acquisition of Ceban Pharmaceuticals B.V. in June 2024.
    • Medios AG confirms its 2024 financial year forecast with expected revenue of €1.9 billion to €2.1 billion and EBITDA pre1 of €82 million to €91 million.
    • Medios founder Manfred Schneider sold 14.9% of shares to Luxempart S.A., and Bencis Capital acquired a 6.7% stake.
    • Medios AG was reincluded in the SDAX selection index of Deutsche Börse as of July 15, 2024.

    The price of Medios at the time of the news was 18,150EUR and was up +1,17 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.625,55PKT (-0,02 %).


    Medios

    +1,45 %
    +4,60 %
    +7,31 %
    +28,53 %
    +4,72 %
    -51,08 %
    +5,81 %
    +83,82 %
    ISIN:DE000A1MMCC8WKN:A1MMCC





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Medios AG Soars in H1 2024 with Record-Breaking Earnings Growth In the first half of 2024, Medios AG saw a robust financial performance with a 6.3% revenue increase to €907.3 million and a 7.3% rise in EBITDA pre1 to €31.1 million.

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar