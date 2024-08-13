Medios AG Soars in H1 2024 with Record-Breaking Earnings Growth
In the first half of 2024, Medios AG saw a robust financial performance with a 6.3% revenue increase to €907.3 million and a 7.3% rise in EBITDA pre1 to €31.1 million.
Foto: Jan Woitas - dpa
- Revenue increased by 6.3% to €907.3 million and EBITDA pre1 by 7.3% to €31.1 million in the first half of 2024.
- Cash flow from operating activities significantly improved to €34.0 million.
- Successful acquisition of Ceban Pharmaceuticals B.V. in June 2024.
- Medios AG confirms its 2024 financial year forecast with expected revenue of €1.9 billion to €2.1 billion and EBITDA pre1 of €82 million to €91 million.
- Medios founder Manfred Schneider sold 14.9% of shares to Luxempart S.A., and Bencis Capital acquired a 6.7% stake.
- Medios AG was reincluded in the SDAX selection index of Deutsche Börse as of July 15, 2024.
The price of Medios at the time of the news was 18,150EUR and was up +1,17 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.625,55PKT (-0,02 %).
