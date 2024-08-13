INDUS Holding Thrives Despite Challenging Market Conditions

INDUS Holding AG reported sales of EUR 839.1 million and EBIT of EUR 64.1 million in the first half of 2024, reflecting a decline from the previous year due to a weak economy.

The EBIT margin improved in Q2, reaching 8.7%, nearly matching the same period last year (8.8%).

Earnings after taxes increased to EUR 32.1 million, leading to earnings per share of EUR 1.21, up from EUR 0.80 the previous year.

The company completed three acquisitions in the first half of 2024 and plans to utilize an annual M&A budget of approximately EUR 70 million.

INDUS adjusted its full-year sales forecast to between EUR 1.70 billion and EUR 1.80 billion, with expected EBIT between EUR 125 million and EUR 145 million, due to a weak economic outlook.

The Infrastructure segment saw a decline in sales but an increase in EBIT and EBIT margin, while the Materials and Engineering segments also faced challenges, leading to a cautious outlook for the remainder of the year.

