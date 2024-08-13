Singulus Technologies AG Delays Half-Year Report Amid Financing Reorganization
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG is in talks with Triumph Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd. for a financial overhaul, ensuring liquidity until March 31, 2025. This has delayed their half-year report.
- SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG is currently negotiating a financing restructuring with Triumph Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd.
- Triumph has committed to providing sufficient liquid funds to SINGULUS until at least March 31, 2025.
- The reorganization of financing has not yet been fully clarified, leading to a delay in the publication of the half-year report originally scheduled for August 14, 2024.
- The company expects to conclude negotiations with Triumph by August 23, 2024.
- The announcement is classified as inside information under Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
- SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG is listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt and other German exchanges.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Singulus Technologies is on 14.08.2024.
The price of Singulus Technologies at the time of the news was 1,3050EUR and was down -1,32 % compared with the previous
day.
-3,77 %
+1,59 %
-9,25 %
-19,81 %
-47,75 %
-74,29 %
-79,76 %
-99,55 %
-79,04 %
ISIN:DE000A1681X5WKN:A1681X
