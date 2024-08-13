Singulus Technologies AG Delays Half-Year Report Amid Financing Reorganization

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG is currently negotiating a financing restructuring with Triumph Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Triumph has committed to providing sufficient liquid funds to SINGULUS until at least March 31, 2025.

The reorganization of financing has not yet been fully clarified, leading to a delay in the publication of the half-year report originally scheduled for August 14, 2024.

The company expects to conclude negotiations with Triumph by August 23, 2024.

The announcement is classified as inside information under Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG is listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt and other German exchanges.

