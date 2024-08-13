Shelly Group Soars in 6M 2024: Expands Distribution & Customer Reach
Shelly Group has reported impressive financial results for the first half of 2024, with revenue surging by 49% to EUR 41.8 million and EBIT climbing by 54.9% to EUR 10.8 million.
- Shelly Group's revenue increased by 49.0% to EUR 41.8 million in the first half of 2024.
- EBIT rose by 54.9% to EUR 10.8 million, with an improved EBIT margin of 25.8%.
- Consolidated net profit grew by 58.4% to EUR 9.3 million.
- The user base for Shelly Cloud expanded to approximately 1.5 million, up from 1.3 million at the end of 2023.
- The company anticipates revenue growth to EUR 105.0 million and EBIT exceeding EUR 26.0 million for the full year 2024.
- Shelly Group is focusing on strengthening growth momentum through increased working capital and optimizing operational efficiency.
